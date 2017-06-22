This Morning on WLBT: Cindy comes ashore; rough weather likely here

Good morning! While you were sleeping, Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore in Texas. Since we are on the east side of the storm, we'll get the brunt of the storm's effects -- including the possibility of heavy rain and high winds. We are also under a Tornado Watch until this afternoon.

The First Alert Weather Team has you covered this morning, and we'll be tracking the storm and its effects all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. As always, we're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!