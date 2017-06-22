Jackson gas station burglarized, thieves bust hole in building - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson gas station burglarized, thieves bust hole in building

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating after the Quik Stop on McDowell Road was burglarized.

Officers were called to the scene when an alarm went off inside the business at 4:09 a.m. Thursday.

Cash and cigarettes were stolen from the store and the outside of the store is damaged.

Thieves broke into the gas station by busting a large hole in the back of the building.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly