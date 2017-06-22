Jackson gas station burglarized, thieves bust hole in building

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.More >>
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.More >>