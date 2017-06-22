Jackson gas station burglarized, thieves bust hole in building

Jackson police are investigating after the Quik Stop on McDowell Road was burglarized.

Officers were called to the scene when an alarm went off inside the business at 4:09 a.m. Thursday.

Cash and cigarettes were stolen from the store and the outside of the store is damaged.

Thieves broke into the gas station by busting a large hole in the back of the building.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.

