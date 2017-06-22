TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55N at Waterworks curve causing delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55N at Waterworks curve causing delays

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A two-car crash on I-55 is causing delays going northbound at Fortification Street exit.

There is only one lane of traffic open going northbound. The right lane is open. 

This wreck is backed up to Pearl Street exit.

If you are traveling this way on your route to work, you may want to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly