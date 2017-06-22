Crash on I-220 past Watkins Dr. causing back up - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash on I-220 East at I-55 south is causing major back up.

According to MDOT the left lane is blocked going southbound.

This incident should take about an hour to clear.

If you are traveling this way on your route to work, please take an alternate route.

