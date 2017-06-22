Lane of I-20 closed in Brandon for pothole repair

MDOT crews will temporarily close the westbound right lane of Interstate 20 until Thursday evening at 6:00 between East Brandon (Exit 59) and Mississippi 18 East/Greenfield Road (Exit 54) in Rankin County to repair a pothole.

According to Brandon Police Department's Chief Chris Butts, the right lane from Exit 59 to Exit 54 is shut down and expected to remain closed until 6:00 p.m.

This pothole is sitting inside a construction project city crews are working on.

MDOT asks that drivers are careful in this area and stay within the posted speed limit and not distracted by phones or other devices.

For more information on driving in a work zone, visit MDOT's website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.