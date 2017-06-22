WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Cindy brings severe weather to central Mississippi

A tornado warning has been issued until 12:30pm for southwestern Simpson, northwestern Lawrence and southeastern Copiah Counties. The storm with the possible tornado is moving due north.

A tornado was spotted on radar moving north in the warned area. A tornado watch is in effect until 1:00pm for much of central Mississippi.

