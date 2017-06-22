Belhaven water line collapse affects local business

Residents near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Manship Street in Belhaven say they heard a loud bang in the night.

When they went to investigate, they found a large hole in the middle of the intersection. City officials say a waterline under the road broke, causing the pavement to cave-in.

A team of water department employees were on the job early Thursday and discovered the problem: a 24 inch waterline had broken under a Belhaven street, causing much more than a muddy mess.

The break cut off water to nearby businesses.

Lou's Full-Serv restaurant was forced to shut down on what is usually their busiest day.

Louis LaRose, owner of Lou's said, "Today we have zero pressure. We can't wash dishes, the toilets won't refill so obviously those are problems. We can't sanitize. People can't use the restrooms. I could have done things, maybe get a port-a-potty here. Maybe put out some plastic plates and silver here because we can't wash."

Just a trickle was coming out of the faucets shortly after the lunch hour. 133 paying customers were turned away.

LaRose said, "It's lost revenue. I mean my employees are losing hours and many, they all understand and enjoy a little extra time off I guess. But more than anything we have to be open everyday. We have to be selling food everyday to make sure this place stays open and generates revenue because it's a small profit business."

Fifty water customers in the immediate area were put under a boil water notice.

The city hopes to have the repairs done by Thursday evening.

