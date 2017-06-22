9-year-old shot in head named honorary JPD detective

A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the head Saturday night is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Jackson Police Department tweeted a picture of Richard Kyles recovering in the hospital and says he is now an honorary JPD Detective.

Richard Kyles-8, is in stable condition, expected to make a full recovery. He's now an honorary JPD Detective. #kidstrong pic.twitter.com/bw1LMdzQof — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 22, 2017

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Revere Street near Daniel Circle. Police say the suspects shot into the backseat of the mother's car, striking the child in the head.

35-year-old Lakia Bradley and 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson were arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Bradley and Jackson face three additional counts of aggravated assault because three other children were inside the car during the shooting. According to Commander Jones, they were both denied bond and made their initial court appearance Monday.

Jackson is the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother and allegedly has been threatening her recently.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.