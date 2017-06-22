Child accidentally shot by brother in Ridgeland expected to be okay

Ridgeland police are investigating the accidental shooting of a child at an apartment complex.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, a call was received at around 3:40 p.m. about shots fired at Arbor at the Reservoir Apartment complex.

A 12-year-old was found shot in the face when officers arrived on the scene. The bullet went in through the left cheek and came out just under the earlobe.

Officers say the child was awake and was able to speak to them. He was then transported to a local hospital.

It appears his 16-year-old brother was handling the firearm when the gun went off and police are calling it an accidental shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

