Child accidentally shot in Ridgeland expected to be okay

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says that a child has been shot at the Arbors at the Reservoir apartment complex.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the cheek accidentally. The bullet went out under his cheek and police say the injury is not life threatening.

