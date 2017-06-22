Mississippi Children's Museum unveils The Pollinator's Playground

The may seem pesky to you, but those little insects that fly around your yard and garden are pretty important.

That's why the Mississippi Children's Museum now has a new, free public exhibit called The Pollinator's Playground.

At the grand opening, guests saw a bee keeper and handler with a bee display.

The kids were treated to popsicles and a splash pad, but the educational message is clear.

"30-percent of our food is dependent on pollinators, so if we don't have pollinators like bees, butterflies, bats, wasps, beetles...we have no food," said Cheryl Welch, president of The Garden Club of Jackson. "So, this is a great public garden to be able to educate families and children about the importance these insects and other animals in our life."

The exhibit is sponsored by the Garden Club of Jackson and the Mapp Family Foundation.

