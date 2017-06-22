MDOT closes one lane of I-20 Westbound for repairs

A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>