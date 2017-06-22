MDOT closes one lane of I-20 Westbound for repairs

Construction and lane closures could affect travel for some Rankin County drivers.

MDOT has shut down one lane of traffic on I-20 while crews make repairs to a portion of the roadway. Potholes are not only a problem for city streets, but for interstate travel as well.

Those driving along I-20 westbound in Brandon can expect delays while repairs are being made.

The right lane of I-20 Westbound between Exit 59 and exit 54 is closed. That's the East Brandon exit to Highway 18/Greenfield Road exit. Crews working on a nearby site discovered the pothole Wednesday at the overpass in Brandon.

"This one is a little bit more than a patch would fix," said MDOT Public Information Officer Jason Scott. "So that's why we've got to actually put the lane closure in place".

Officials said the pothole is so large that it could cause major damage to a vehicle or cause the driver to lose control. At 4 p.m. Thursday workers closed the left lane and reopened the right lane.

Construction crews plan to work through the night to make the repairs.

"It did go down about five inches deep and that's major when you're talking about any pothole on a heavily traveled area, but especially on an interstate. That causes really big concerns," said Scott.

Drivers will see advanced warning signs ahead of the repair work asking them to reduce speed and watch out for construction workers. The posted speed limit in the work zone is 60 miles per hour.

"Pay attention to those signs, stay off your cell phones, avoid those distractions. Slow down," added the MDOT spokesman.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday depending upon the weather.

