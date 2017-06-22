Woman shot in drive-thru of Jackson KFC - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman shot in drive-thru of Jackson KFC

Jackson police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in the drive-thru of a KFC on Northside Drive. 

Police say a woman was shot in the arm but is in stable condition.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

