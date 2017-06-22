Mississippi could take big hit from GOP healthplan

Senate Republicans are finalizing their plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law. If passed, the Magnolia State could take a big hit since nearly 800,000 Mississippians rely on Medicaid.

It's still unclear exactly how Mississippians would be affected by the new bill, but any cuts made to the Medicaid Program on a federal level would impact the number of people our division can accept.

Mississippi gets 70 cents on the dollar for helping those with the assistance and that's still not enough to cover everyone.

Gabriel Collom says he has been denied twice for Medicaid and with news of tighter restrictions coming he says he doesn't feel confident that his third application stands a chance at being approved.



"Obamacare didn't benefit me and I see they're just picking the lesser of two evils. And they're just switching things around, finagling things and of course pulling some strings here to make it look like they made a big difference and change in the system when all it is..it's going to be the exact same."



Governor Phil Bryant remains confident the Republican Congress can create a law better than Obamacare, saying, "It is clear Obamacare is damaging to Americans. The House and Senate have offered solutions; and like the president said, negotiations will continue."

Senator Wicker and Cochran could vote on the bill as early as next week. Wicker says he believes this is a step in the right direction, while Cochran is still taking time to look it over.

