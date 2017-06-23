Water main break in Belhaven repaired; boil water notice now in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Water main break in Belhaven repaired; boil water notice now in effect

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Public works has completed work on the broken 24" water main on Jefferson Street. A boil water notice is now in effect.

The boil water notice affects the following areas:

  •  [1000-1299] N. Jefferson Street; 39202
  • [900-999] Manship Street
  • [900-1099] Carlisle Street
  • [1200-1299] Poplar Boulevard
  • Kenwood Place

The advisory affects approximately 50 connections. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

