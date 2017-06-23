Water main break in Belhaven repaired; boil water notice now in effect

Public works has completed work on the broken 24" water main on Jefferson Street. A boil water notice is now in effect.

The boil water notice affects the following areas:

[1000-1299] N. Jefferson Street; 39202

[900-999] Manship Street

[900-1099] Carlisle Street

[1200-1299] Poplar Boulevard

Kenwood Place

The advisory affects approximately 50 connections. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

