Byram police looking for home of missing potbelly pig

The Byram police department posted that they are looking for the home of a Vietnamese Pot Belly pig they found on the corner of Terry and Wynndale Road.

The police department says the pig weighs about 200 pounds.

If you know who the owner is, or if you recognize this pig, please call the Byram Animal Control officer at 601-372-7747.

