Second night of preliminary competition wraps up for Miss. Mississippi

The second night of preliminary competition wrapped last night at the Vicksburg Convention Center for the Miss. Mississippi pageant.

The results surprised both judges and viewers alike.

Thursday night's winners for talent were Miss. Vicksburg, Anne Elizabeth Buys, and Miss. Red Carpet, City Kaci Bryant.

The winner of swimwear was Mississippi Parade of Beauties, Blair Wortsmith.

Once again there was a tie in the talent portion.

This is the second preliminary win for Miss Vicksburg. Anne Elizabeth Buys won swimsuit the first night.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.