Scott County: Arrest made in Lake Middle School burglary

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says an arrest has been made in the recent burglary of Lake Middle School.

Lee said 21-year old Devangelo Anderson of 681 Harris Road, Lake MS is in custody.

Sheriff Lee said more arrests are expected to be made.

Surveillance photos show two people caught on camera during the incident. Take a look at how the burglars possibly entered the school and some damage to a room.

