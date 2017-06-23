Pawn shop murder suspect Jamison Townsend being held without bond

Pawn shop murder suspect Jamison Townsend appeared in federal court Friday afternoon.



Townsend and Joshua Garcia are charged with the murder of the owner and two employees of Bill's Coin and Jewelry back on December 17, 2016. Both are now pleading not guilty.

Townsend is being held without bond. Her trial date is set for August 8.

