Social workers honored by Governor Bryant

There was a standing ovation, as the first time ever award for Outstanding Service in Child Protection was given to two Mississippi social workers, by Governor Phil Bryant.

Tausha Rawls and Melody Vaughn awarded for their work on a Canton child neglect case by the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

Late last year Vaughn and Rawls suspected a child was being abused in the Canton Villa apartments.Their investigation led to two arrests, and the removal of 8 children from an apartment, where one child was being seriously abused.

Tausha Rawls said, "I was able to go in make an assessment, find out if the parents were lying and ultimately we were able to save a life.

"Melody Vaughn said, "This child had never been in school and couldn't even tell us his full name. This child looked like he was three, but he was in fact 11. I think he weighed 41 pounds."

Police arrested and charged the child's parents Anthony Holiday and Latasha Leonard with child abuse. Their children were placed in foster care where they are now thriving.

The social workers who saved them, say they will keep on fighting for kids in Mississippi.

Melody Vaughn said, "I'm a social worker all day and I intend to keep on social working until God tell me my time in this field is up."

