Some fear negative impacts to come after Religious Exemption Law goes into effect

Allowing Mississippi Businesses to pick and choose who to serve or employ based on religious beliefs is something the Mississippi Economic Council says goes against their diversity policy. A policy that states: "As the State Chamber of Commerce for a state that has proven its hospitable and business-friendly approach,

MEC opposes efforts that would intentionally or unintentionally prevent businesses from implementing and enforcing non-discrimination policies or that would limit diversity and inclusion impacting their customers or employees."

Leader of our state Governor Phil Bryant, however, remains firm in his beliefs. He says the law will have no impact on the future of the State's economy.

"The state is at 4.9% unemployment," Governor Bryant said. "22 million people visited the state of Mississippi, last year. That's more than any other in this state's history. On December 9th of this year, we are going to be opening up the Mississippi History and Civil Rights Museum. We'll have people from all over the world coming to celebrate for that."

President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, believes this kind of practice is wrong. Sending us this statement:

"LGBTQ people in Mississippi learned that they could be wrongly fired from their jobs, denied housing, and refused services at businesses just because someone wanted to use their so-called ‘religious exemption’ to discriminate against them. This kind of practice is wrong and against American values. Long-term momentum is on our side and the majority of Americans now oppose anti-LGBTQ discriminatory laws like HB 1523. It’s time that anti-LGBTQ elected officials in Mississippi listen to the people they represent rather than be remembered for being on the wrong side of history.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.