Yazoo County authorities searching for two suspected bank robbers

Yazoo County authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed the Bank of Yazoo in Benton Friday afternoon.

Investigator Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff's Department, said the robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Old Highway 16.

According to Gann, the suspects pulled up in a stolen white F-150 and the passenger exited the vehicle wearing a mask over his or her face and a hoodie.

The driver waited in the vehicle, while the gunman forced a teller to unlock the glass where the employees sat and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

As the suspect, exited the bank a customer was walking in with his wallet in hand.

The suspect asked the customer for the wallet, but was not able to make off with it.

According to Gann, the truck was reported stolen out of Goodman a few weeks ago and was later recovered off of Redmond Rd in a cemetery.

