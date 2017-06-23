Utica man kills huge rattlesnake

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>