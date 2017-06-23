Utica man kills huge rattlesnake

A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.

Gregory Scott nearly stepped on this rattler last week while he was working on Highway 27 near Bear Creek.

His brother grabbed a gun, shot and killed it.

Scott says he's glad he didn't get bitten by the poisonous beast.

"It was about 12 inches high off the ground laying there in a deep sleep. Thank God that he was sleep because the length of that snake if it had possibly struck at me or if it was in the striking mode it would have took me out," Scott said.

Scott says the snake was estimated to be about 13 to 15-years-old.

