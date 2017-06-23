Hinds County narcotics K-9 "Rex" dies

The Hinds County Sheriff’s department has lost a beloved member of their crime fighting team.

Officials said “Rex”, a K-9 Narcotics Detection dog has passed away.

Liberty Bank in Jackson teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office in 2012 to provide funds to purchase K-9 Deputy “Liberty” who was later named “Rex.”

Lt. Darrell Thornton chose “Rex” over several other detection K-9’s.

“We connected immediately” said Thornton. Thornton went on to say, “each day as I would prepare to report for duty, Rex knew it was time to go to work. We had each-others back and his loyalty was unconditional. I’ve lost my partner and best friend.”

“Preliminary autopsy results indicate that he died of natural causes” said Sheriff Victor Mason. “We are saddened about the loss of K-9 Deputy “Rex” and he will be missed.”



