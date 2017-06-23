The aftermath of Cindy has left soaked soil across the metro area

The aftermath of Cindy has left soaked soil and wet grounds across the metro area. 3 On Your Side looked for damage.

Christy Tate said, "It's a crater."

"It's about 20 feet deep or more. That's a guess. That's a hot tub wideness," said one Jackson resident.

Rain has caused potholes to expand, making them more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians. We found this one on Pinetree Drive and McDowell Road in South Jackson.

Folks are forced to go around it and the flooded part of McDowell that is seeing no sign of drainage.

One Jackson resident said, "They really need to do something about it. It's ridiculous, I can tell you that. It's been here like this for a while."

Tate said, "I would hate for my car to go off in it. If your car goes off in it you will need something to pull you out of it because it's massive. We want nice cars. We don't want to mess up our cars driving where we live at."

Residents believe the rain has made the crumbling potholes worse than they were before the rains came. Following the heavy downpours we have seen in some areas, the ground is softer than normal causing trees to fall like one did on a south Jackson resident's home. That family is working to pick up the pieces.

Clinton residents experienced a heavy washout on Tanglewood Drive. It's a scene all too familiar for low lying areas in the metro.

