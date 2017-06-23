Bobby Hall among 5 new coaches inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame

Five new members were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame on Friday, including football coaches Johnny Hill and Bobby Hall. Hill is most known as the long-time Oxford coach, while Hall has guided six different programs winning four state championships.

In the Metro area, football fans know him best for his nine seasons at Madison Central. He's since moved on to become head coach at Biloxi High School, but on Friday night Hall attacked his speech with the same humor that's come to define him.

"I want to thank the good mamas and daddys....but just the good ones." Hall joked. "I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do. Thank you, Jesus and God bless!"

The other three inductees: Johnny Barfield (long-time Carthage High School track & field coach), Mike Wilkinson (Athletic Trainer) and the late Samuel Louis Washington Senior (long-time basketball coach at Jefferson County High School).