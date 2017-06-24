Reserve of Jackson Apartments without water until Saturday

Residents at the Reserve of Jackson Apartments were notified Friday night that the community would be without water until Saturday morning.

One resident said when he arrived home after 10:30 p.m. Friday he realized he was without water.

Residents tell us the email was sent around 10:46 p.m. Friday.

The email states, in part, the water loss is due to a break in the water line to the property. The email goes on to say the Reserve is sorry for the inconvenience the water loss has caused.

The email also says due to the weather, the leak will not be worked on by plumbers until Saturday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.