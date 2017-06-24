Jackson man in critical condition after being shot multiple time - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man in critical condition after being shot multiple times

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Robinson Road.

31-year-old Wesley Purvis was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He was immediately taken into surgery and is now listed in critical condition.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, no suspects have been arrested or identified yet.

We will update this story with any new information.

