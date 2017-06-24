Anne Elizabeth Buys crowned Miss Mississippi 2017 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Anne Elizabeth Buys crowned Miss Mississippi 2017

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Anne Elizabeth Buys has been crowned Miss. Mississippi 2017. She was the former Miss. Vicksburg.

4th Runner Up is Miss All America City Asya Branch

3rd Runner Up is Miss Jones County Brooke Bullock

2nd Runner Up is Miss Meridian Tanner Fant

1st Runner is Miss Dixie Hollie Herrington

TOP 10:

  • Miss Vicksburg- Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Miss Dixie- Holly Harrington
  • Miss Meridian- Tanner Fant
  • Miss Jones County-  Brooke Bullock
  • Miss DeSoto County- Charley Ann Nix
  • Miss All American City- Asya Branch
  • Miss Hattiesburg- Mia Hall
  • Miss Neshoba County Fair- Miriam Grace Seale
  • Miss Mississippi State University- Molly May
  • Miss New South- Callie Brown

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Holly Harrington
  • Tanner Fant

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

  • Kaci Bryant
  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners: 

  • Molly May
  • Brooke Bullock
  • Holly Harrington

