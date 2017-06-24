Anne Elizabeth Buys crowned Miss Mississippi 2017

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

Anne Elizabeth Buys has been crowned Miss. Mississippi 2017. She was the former Miss. Vicksburg.

4th Runner Up is Miss All America City Asya Branch

3rd Runner Up is Miss Jones County Brooke Bullock

2nd Runner Up is Miss Meridian Tanner Fant

1st Runner is Miss Dixie Hollie Herrington

TOP 10:

Miss Vicksburg- Anne Elizabeth Buys

Miss Dixie- Holly Harrington

Miss Meridian- Tanner Fant

Miss Jones County- Brooke Bullock

Miss DeSoto County- Charley Ann Nix

Miss All American City- Asya Branch

Miss Hattiesburg- Mia Hall

Miss Neshoba County Fair- Miriam Grace Seale

Miss Mississippi State University- Molly May

Miss New South- Callie Brown

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Holly Harrington

Tanner Fant

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

Kaci Bryant

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners:

Molly May

Brooke Bullock

Holly Harrington

