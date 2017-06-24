Miss Mississippi pageant to steal the show Saturday night

The Miss. Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT.

We will also live stream it on our website and app.

Here is a list of preliminary winners so far.

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Holly Harrington

Tanner Fant.

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

Kaci Bryant

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners:

Molly May

Brooke Bullock

Holly Harrington

Tickets for the pageant are almost sold out, but phone orders for tickets are still being accepted.

Call the pageant office at 601-638-6746 to see if there are still ticket sets available for purchase.

For more information, visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.