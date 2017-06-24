Miss Mississippi pageant to steal the show Saturday night - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Miss Mississippi pageant to steal the show Saturday night

Posted by Morgan Howard
Source: Miss Mississippi website Source: Miss Mississippi website
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Miss. Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT.

We will also live stream it on our website and app.

Here is a list of preliminary winners so far.

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Holly Harrington
  • Tanner Fant.

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

  • Kaci Bryant
  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners: 

  • Molly May
  • Brooke Bullock
  • Holly Harrington

Tickets for the pageant are almost sold out, but phone orders for tickets are still being accepted. 

Call the pageant office at 601-638-6746 to see if there are still ticket sets available for purchase.

For more information, visit their website HERE.

