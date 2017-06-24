WATCH LIVE: 2017 Miss Mississippi Pageant

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

The Miss Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT and live streaming it on our website and mobile app.

The list below will be updated as the winners are announced.

TOP 10:

Miss Vicksburg- Anne Elizabeth Buys

Miss Dixie- Holly Harrington

Miss Meridian- Tanner Fant

Miss Jones County- Brooke Bullock

Miss DeSoto County- Charley Ann Nix

Miss All American City- Asya Branch

Miss Hattiesburg- Mia Hall

Miss Neshoba County Fair- Miriam Grace Seale

Miss Mississippi State University- Molly May

Miss New South- Callie Brown

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Holly Harrington

Tanner Fant

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

Kaci Bryant

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners:

Molly May

Brooke Bullock

Holly Harrington

