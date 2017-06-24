WATCH LIVE: 2017 Miss Mississippi Pageant - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

WATCH LIVE: 2017 Miss Mississippi Pageant

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Miss Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT and live streaming it on our website and mobile app.

The list below will be updated as the winners are announced.

TOP 10:

  • Miss Vicksburg- Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Miss Dixie- Holly Harrington
  • Miss Meridian- Tanner Fant
  • Miss Jones County-  Brooke Bullock
  • Miss DeSoto County- Charley Ann Nix
  • Miss All American City- Asya Branch
  • Miss Hattiesburg- Mia Hall
  • Miss Neshoba County Fair- Miriam Grace Seale
  • Miss Mississippi State University- Molly May
  • Miss New South- Callie Brown

Wednesday Preliminary Winners:

  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Holly Harrington
  • Tanner Fant

Thursday Preliminary Winners:

  • Kaci Bryant
  • Anne Elizabeth Buys
  • Blair Wortsmith

Friday Preliminary Winners: 

  • Molly May
  • Brooke Bullock
  • Holly Harrington

