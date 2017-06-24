JPD investigating armed robbery at Dollar General - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD is investigating an armed robbery at Dollar General on Capitol Street.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the suspect was armed with a gun and fled on foot towards Monument Street.

He was wearing a mask and stole cash from the business.

There were customers inside at the time of the robbery but nobody was injured.

