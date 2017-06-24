Vicksburg National Military Park teaches about a camel in the Civil War

When you're learning about fallen soldiers in history class, one noble veteran is seldom mentioned: Douglas The Camel.

"Old Douglas [was given] to William Moore, in the 43rd Mississippi Volunteer Infantry. Sterling Price is the commander of that brigade. They even adopt the name 'The Camel Brigade' or 'The Camel Regimen,'" explained Doug Baum, part of the Texas Camel Corps.

Baum brought his camels to the Vicksburg National Military Park to help teach people like Catherine Lucas and her family about the Siege and Campaign of Vicksburg in 1863.

"Even my dad got a lot of education about the camels today - some about the war, some just about camels in general. We're looking forward to seeing the other monuments," said Lucas, a Vicksburg native.

Events like this help attract people to the park, whether they're traveling a long way, or just down the road.

"I have seen that Vicksburg loves its battlefield," said Baum. "Folks feel a real ownership of this park. I've probably seen 200+ folks today, and almost all of them have been from Vicksburg."

The National Military Park hosts the camels just about every summer, so if you missed them this year, keep them in mind for next.

