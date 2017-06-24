AIDS Healthcare Foundation Partnering with churches across Mississippi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is partnering with churches across Mississippi to raise awareness about HIV.

Saturday, at New Dimensions International Church in Jackson, a musical featured motivational songs about victims being bigger than the virus.

Performers also discussed the importance of getting tested, and being informed.

AHF says Jackson is fourth in the nation for new HIV cases.

"We do have an initiative, to engage the black churches throughout the state of Mississippi," explained Sharon Brown, Mississippi's HIV/AIDS advocate for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "And we have been to several churches doing HIV 101, education forums."

AHF's website lets you search where to get free HIV testing in your area.

In Jackson, Open Arms Healthcare Center has free screenings for HIV, and My Brother's Keeper does free community outreach testing.

