Heavy police presence in front of Walmart on Hwy 18 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Heavy police presence in front of Walmart on Hwy 18

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are on the scene in front of the Walmart on Greenway Road and Highway 18.

There are multiple Jackson police cars, crime scene tape, and mobile crime.

At least three people were detained by police.

Our reporter on the scene says she heard officers say they were looking for a gun.

We are waiting to get information from police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly