One arrested after shooting at Walmart gas station

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says an argument Saturday night on Hwy.18, at Walmart's gas station, left one person injured.

On Monday, 21-year-old Marquiez Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and auto burglary.

Saturday Jackson police responded to the Murphy gas station in front of the Walmart on Greenway Road and Highway 18.

Officials say people inside a Chevy Camaro and Dodge Charger fired shots at one another, leading to one person being injured.

The unidentified victim left the Walmart and was taken to the hospital from Woodside Drive

"When the bullet hit him, it went through his flesh, but it didn't go in. You know what I'm saying? It just grazed him like that," said an anonymous woman who saw the injured victim. The woman told us the suspect was shot in the upper thigh.

Police could also be heard saying they were looking for a gun.

Officials tell us no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

