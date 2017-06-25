Fiery I-55 northbound crash CLEAR - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fiery I-55 northbound crash CLEAR

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Fire Department Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said Sunday no injuries were reported in an I-55 northbound fiery crash. 

Sanders said firefighters were on the scene of the crash around 2:30 p.m. It was extinguished and reported under control at 2:46 p.m. 

MDOT says the crash occurred at I-55 northbound past Fortification Street, Exit 96C.

Chief Sanders said the cause of the fire is believed to be a result of the accident. He also said the Jackson Police Department is handling the cause of the accident. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly