Fiery I-55 northbound crash CLEAR

Jackson Fire Department Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said Sunday no injuries were reported in an I-55 northbound fiery crash.

Sanders said firefighters were on the scene of the crash around 2:30 p.m. It was extinguished and reported under control at 2:46 p.m.

MDOT says the crash occurred at I-55 northbound past Fortification Street, Exit 96C.

Chief Sanders said the cause of the fire is believed to be a result of the accident. He also said the Jackson Police Department is handling the cause of the accident.

