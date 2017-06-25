Madison County: One person injured in accident on I-55/Hwy 16 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Source: MHP Source: MHP
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Corporal Eric Henry with MHP said one person was taken to UMMC after an accident on I-55 and Highway 16 in Madison County.

Henry said around 7:50 p.m. Sunday a Mazda was headed southbound on I-55, when the driver lost control and overturned hitting several trees in the wood line. 

The unidentified driver was taken to UMMC with injuries .

Corporal Henry said the accident is under investigation.

