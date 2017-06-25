Miss Mississippi 2017 says 'It hasn't sunk in yet'

Saturday night the Magnolia State crowned its new Miss Mississippi.

Coming on the stage Saturday as Miss Vicksburg, Anne Elizabeth Buys tell us reality is still sinking in. But she can't wait to get her reign started. And hopefully bring the Miss America Crown home next.

"Last night I just kind of looked and like touched it and was like is this real??", Buys said.

After competing twice for the Miss Mississippi crown Buys, formerly known as Miss Vicksburg, becomes the 63rd woman to hold the title for the Magnolia State.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. I am so excited. This is a dream come true. I can't wait for what is ahead this next year.There are four points to the crown and they stand for style, service, success and scholarship. Which is everything this organization embodies. So, I hope to portray everyone of those aspects this year during my reign," she said.

Buys says her plans now are to focus on preparing for Miss America. All while continuing to promote and raise money for her platform.. to bring clean water to countries in need. A cause that spoke to her heart seven years ago after she and her family sponsored a water well in India.

"I saw pictures of the faces of the children and their families and all of the villagers who were touching clean water for the first time and that really just stirred in my heart... and I knew that.. I had to address this issue," Buys added.

The last Miss Mississippi to bring home the Miss America title was Susan Akin back in 1986.

Buys will have her chance at that crown September 10th in Atlantic City.





Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.