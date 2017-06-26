MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Bay Springs man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Calvin Herrington of Bay Springs.

Mr. Herrington is described as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen about 3:30 Sunday afternoon at 43 County Road 5311 in Jasper County wearing a brown polo shirt, blue jeans and brown suede shoes. He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with a Mississippi license plate 1AJ 016.

Family members say Mr. Herrington suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

If anyone has seen Calvin Herrington, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

