Girlfriend charged with arson in Bolton house fire

A home in Bolton went up in flames on Madison Street early Monday morning and now the girlfriend of the homeowner has been arrested and charged with arson.

Hinds County Sheriff Investigators arrested 52-year-old Terri Houston, of Jackson, for intentionally setting fire to the Madison Street home.

Major Pete Luke said, fire officials originally received the call just before 1:00 a.m. Monday and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

A second call came in around 5:30 a.m. reporting the fire had rekindled resulting in a total loss of the home

Nobody was home when the fire started.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office were on scene Monday working to determine the source of the fire.

Luke said investigators obtained enough information to charge Houston with arson.

She was booked at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond late Monday.

