UPDATE: Bolton house fire intentionally set - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Bolton house fire intentionally set

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
BOLTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home in Bolton went up in flames on Madison Street early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the house fire has been ruled arson. 

It originally caught fire at 1 a.m. and rekindled around 5:30 a.m.

Thankfully, nobody was home when the fire started.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly