The Doobie Brothers headed to Jackson for benefit concert

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has announced that legendary band, The Doobie Brothers, are “Takin’ it to the Streets” of Jackson to support Alzheimer’s disease research.

The Doobie Brothers will perform a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 14 at Thalia Mara Hall. The concert benefits the MIND (Memory Impairment and Neurodegenerative Dementia Research) Center, a national leader in Alzheimer’s research and patient care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Tickets, priced between $49.50 - $119.50, go on sale at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 14 through Ardenland.

Proceeds from the concert will support the MIND Center’s research, diagnostic and outpatient care programs.

Born out of the “chaotic” music scene of late-1960’s California, The Doobie Brothers’ current lineup includes original members and singer-guitarists Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, as well multi-instrumentalist John McFee.

The winners of four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million records. They have recorded 16 Top 40 hits in their history, including “Black Water,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “China Grove,” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.

Last year’s MIND Center concert, performed by Brian Wilson, grossed more than $425,000 for neurodegenerative dementia research.

