Ronald Acuna hits 2 run HR as M-Braves beat Shuckers

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

It seemed the Shuckers had an answer every time the Mississippi Braves scored Sunday evening, but Biloxi didn't have a comeback left for the show in the 10th. With timely hits and aggressive baserunning, Mississippi (36-38) put Biloxi away in extra innings, defeating the Shuckers 7-3 to even the series at two games each with one to play.

Dylan Moore and Ronald Acuna singled to start the game for the M-Braves. Moore tagged and advanced to third on a fly ball to center. After a strikeout, Acuna and Moore executed the double steal to perfection, plating Moore and giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Biloxi (38-35) answered in the bottom of the first when Blake Allemand doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by Luiz Gohara. Biloxi put up another run in the second. Jacob Nottingham led off with a walk, went to third on a Javier Betancourt double and scored on a Dustin Houle sacrifice fly to put the Shuckers out front 2-1.

Mississippi took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Jonathan Morales singled, Connor Lien walked and Omar Obregon singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Moore was hit by a pitch, allowing Morales to score and tie the game. Acuna then hit a sacrifice fly, plating Lien and giving the M-Braves the lead.

That lead was short lived as the Shuckers scored in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at three. Angel Ortega led off with a single and scored from first on Nottingham's single off the third base bag.

Both teams were shut out for the next five innings, taking the teams to extra innings for the second time in three games. The Braves took advantage of a two-out walk to Obregon in the top of the 10th. Jared James hit what appeared to be a routine fly ball to right field that was misplayed and Obregon scored from first, giving Mississippi the lead. James' hustle turned the hit into a double. Moore then reached on a throwing error, and James scored from second on the play. With Moore at first, Acuna hit an opposite field two-run homer to put the Braves up 7-3.

Gohara pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five. However, he did not factor in the decision. Danny Reynolds threw two shutout innings, walking one and striking out one. Philip Pfeifer picked up the win by pitching the ninth with three strikeouts. Newcomer Devan Watts came on in the 10th to close out the game.