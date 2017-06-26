Gateway Rescue Mission kitchen reopens

Just over a month after a deadly crash shut down it down, the Gateway Rescue Mission's kitchen is back open with a fresh new look and instead of sandwiches only, hot meals are being served again.

A City of Jackson pickup truck smashed into the kitchen of the mission on the corner of Gallatin and Pascagoula streets.

Stevie Fuller, better known as "Scrappy" was struck and killed by the truck.

"It's been very amazing to see how the people of the community, our donors, our friends, folks in the media, everybody stepped forward to help out," said Executive Director Rex Baker. "We figured we'd be out about 3 months, but the accident happened May 9th and here we are back open today. We had some people step forward; our contractors worked really hard and we're ready to go."

Baker says the silver lining in the cloud is that the new kitchen is better than the one the mission had before with modern appliances and more.

He says there are also plans to replace the awning outside the building.

