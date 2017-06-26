Car crashes into Byram C Spire

A car crashed into the C Spire store on Siwell Road in Byram.

According to the store manager, the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Several people were inside the building at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The store is still open for business.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

We will update this story and more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.