Suspects in Kingston Frazier capital murder case bound over to grand jury

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Jackson six-year-old remain unknown as the investigation into into Kingston Frazier's death continues.

Court testimony indicates three teenagers trying to sell marijuana at a restaurant near Kroger, led to the abduction and murder of little Kingston on May 18.

READ MORE: Six-year-old shot and killed inside mother's stolen car

Byron McBride, DeAllen Washington and Dwon Wakefield appeared in court for their probable cause hearings Monday.

"We're just asking for justice and that's it," said Kingston Frazier's cousin Kristy Archie. "And we ask everybody to keep them in your prayers."

The slain child's family left Madison County Justice Court after the probable cause hearing of the three teenagers charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting.

19-year-old McBride, 17-year-old Washington and 17-year-old Wakefield were bound over to the grand jury and remain jailed without bond.

Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation recounted statements from McBride, Washington and Wakefield after their arrests.

McBride reportedly denied shooting the child and said Washington fired the shots.

Weeks said McBride later admitted he shot Kingston.

Washington denied shooting Kingston.

The MBI agent said Wakefield testified that McBride told him, "the car was his girls and he was taking the car and going to Holmes County".

Weeks also testified that Wakefield said McBride told him he was, "going to off the kid".

He then testified that Wakefield stated that McBride said "he killed the kid" after Wakefield and Washington picked him up in Gluckstadt where he told them the stolen car ran out of gas.

The MBI investigator told the court that Wakefield and Washington were seen in surveillance video in a silver car at a Wendy's on Northside Drive and a Shell Station on Hanging Moss after McBride left the Kroger parking lot with Kingston.

Investigators believe the young boy was killed in Madison County.

Washington's attorney Warren Martin said he turned his client over to Hinds County authorities.

Martin added that Washington didn't have a cell phone to be tracked, did not kill the child and was not in the vehicle with McBride.

Weeks testified that cell phone records, gun shot residue tests and other evidence were still being analyzed at the State Crime Lab.

Martin told the court that there was nothing to connect his client to the kidnapping and murder.

Wakefield's attorney, Tom Fortner, said his client did not know Kingston was in the car and encouraged McBride to drop the child off somewhere safely and not shoot the child.

"I'm sorry that this child got shot and killed," said Fortner. "It's a terrible, terrible, terrible thing, but Dwon Wakefield didn't commit this crime."

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said the determination will be made at some point as to whether individuals or all three will continue to be charged with capital murder or whether evidence will show that Wakefield and McBride are more accessories after the fact.

"We do know there was a separation. I think you heard today in the testimony that after the car was taken by McBride, that Wakefield and Washington left the Kroger location," said Guest. "They went and conducted a sale of marijuana. They then went to a local gas station where they were captured on surveillance video there."

The District Attorney said it could be late August or September until all the evidence is processed by the State Crime Lab and presented to a Grand Jury.

McBride, who is an adult, is the only one of the three eligible for the death penalty.

Timeline of events

Thursday, May 18 - 1:15 a.m. - 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is last seen in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson. A short time later two subjects pull up to his mother's Toyota Camry in a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Honda Civic gets out of the car and jumps inside the Camry, with the child inside, and both cars speed away from the parking lot.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:30 a.m. - A Hinds County Deputy saw a woman coming out of Kroger and she said that her car was missing.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:31 a.m. - MBI issues an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:06 a.m. - MBI releases information on second vehicle (Honda Civic) and a description of the passenger who got out of the car and stole the Camry with the child inside.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:43 a.m. - MBI cancels the Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:57 a.m. - WLBT arrives to the scene in Gluckstadt where officials said the child and stolen vehicle were recovered on Gluckstadt Road.

Thursday, May 18 - 10:46 a.m. - JPD Commander Tyree Jones and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier had been found dead in the back seat of the car after being shot.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:25 a.m. - 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, is taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:38 a.m. - Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington, is a suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of the child.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:24 p.m. - Washington is located and transported for questioning in the kidnapping and death of Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:00 p.m. - A third suspect, 19-year-old Byron McBride, was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 18 - 5:15 p.m. - Investigating agencies hold press conference at Madison County Sheriff's Office where they announce that all three suspects have been charged with capital murder.

Friday, May 19 - 6 a.m. - Investigating agencies announce that all three suspects will appear in court on Monday the 22nd.

Monday, May 22 - 10 a.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Justice Court and were denied bond. 19-year-old Byron McBride is eligible for the death penalty. 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield face life in prison because they are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Monday, Mar 22 - 6:30 p.m. - A balloon release was held at Parham Bridges Park

Monday, June 26, 12:00 p.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Court for preliminary hearing. All three are bound over to the grand jury and bond is denied.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.