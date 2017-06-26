2017 SWAC Football Media Day set for Friday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

2017 SWAC Football Media Day set for Friday

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

The Southwestern Athletic Conference's Football Media Day has its list of student-athletes from all 10 schools complete for those who will be accompanying their head coach at the event to answer media inquiries and offer a glimpse into the new season.    

The annual event is set for Friday July 14th at the newly renovated Birmingham-Marriott Hotel in Birmingham, Ala.

SWAC Digital Network commentator Robert Williamson will moderate the live coverage, which will get underway at 10 a.m. CT live on the SWAC Digital Network. 

SDN analyst Santoria Black will also provide streaming coverage on radio, which can also be heard on swac.org.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp, Coordinator of Football Officials Harold Mitchell Sr. and other guests will be in attendance and available to the media upon request. 

The SWAC's official website, swac.org, will carry continuous coverage of MD17 via online video and audio broadcast streams. 

The list of head coaches and student-athletes participating in SWAC Football Media Day include:

Alcorn State

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Lenorris Footman           QB         6-0        181           Sr.        Monticello, Fla. / Jefferson County

Michael Brooks Jr.          DE         6-4        234           Sr.        Jackson, Miss. / Brandon HS

Jackson State

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Keontre Anderson          DL         6-4         255           Sr.       Canton, Miss. / Canton HS

Andre Lloyd                    LB          6-2          235          Sr.       Yazoo City, Miss. / Yazoo City HS

Mississippi Valley State

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Everett Nicholas             DB          6-0          190           Sr.       Atlanta, Ga. / Tennessee State

Alvin Solomon                OL          6-2          305           Sr.       Bessemer, Ala. / Bessemer City HS

Grambling State

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Devante Kincade           QB          6-1         190         Sr.      Dallas, Tex. / Ole Miss

Trent Scott                      OT          6-5         304         Sr.      Huntsville, Ala. / Lee HS

Southern

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Danny Johnson               CB        5'10          175         So.       E. Feliciana, La. / E. Feliciana HS

Austin Howard                QB         6'0           190         So.       Edgard, La. / West St. John HS

Alabama State

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Tytus Howard                OL          6-6          255           R-Jr.    Monroeville, Ala./ Monroe County

Ronnie Scott                  CB          5-10        175           Sr.       Tampa, Fla. / Florida Atlantic

Alabama A&M

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Jordan Bentley               RB          6-0          200           So.       Guntersville, Ala. / Guntersville HS

Averee Giles                  DL          6-1          345           Sr.       Lilburn, Ga. / Berkmar HS

Texas Southern

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Jay Christophe                QB         6-4         205          R-Sr.     Addis, La. / Brusly HS

Sean Jones                     LB          6-0         205          R-Jr.      Dallas, Tex. / Heritage HS          

Prairie View A&M

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Joshua Simmons           WR       5-11        165         R-Sr.     Houston, Texas / Jack Yates HS

DeVohn Reed                DL        6-2           265        R-Sr.     Houston, Texas / Elsik HS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Name                             Pos.       Ht.          Wt.           Yr.       Hometown/Previous School

Je'Kevin Carter              LB          6-1          215           Jr.        Ruston, La. / Ruston HS

Jalean Collins                TE          6-3          230           Sr.       Vallejo, Calif. / Contra Coast College

