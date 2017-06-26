2017 SWAC Football Media Day set for Friday

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference
The Southwestern Athletic Conference's Football Media Day has its list of student-athletes from all 10 schools complete for those who will be accompanying their head coach at the event to answer media inquiries and offer a glimpse into the new season.
The annual event is set for Friday July 14th at the newly renovated Birmingham-Marriott Hotel in Birmingham, Ala.
SWAC Digital Network commentator Robert Williamson will moderate the live coverage, which will get underway at 10 a.m. CT live on the SWAC Digital Network.
SDN analyst Santoria Black will also provide streaming coverage on radio, which can also be heard on swac.org.
SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp, Coordinator of Football Officials Harold Mitchell Sr. and other guests will be in attendance and available to the media upon request.
The SWAC's official website, swac.org, will carry continuous coverage of MD17 via online video and audio broadcast streams.
The list of head coaches and student-athletes participating in SWAC Football Media Day include:
Alcorn State
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Lenorris Footman QB 6-0 181 Sr. Monticello, Fla. / Jefferson County
Michael Brooks Jr. DE 6-4 234 Sr. Jackson, Miss. / Brandon HS
Jackson State
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Keontre Anderson DL 6-4 255 Sr. Canton, Miss. / Canton HS
Andre Lloyd LB 6-2 235 Sr. Yazoo City, Miss. / Yazoo City HS
Mississippi Valley State
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Everett Nicholas DB 6-0 190 Sr. Atlanta, Ga. / Tennessee State
Alvin Solomon OL 6-2 305 Sr. Bessemer, Ala. / Bessemer City HS
Grambling State
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Devante Kincade QB 6-1 190 Sr. Dallas, Tex. / Ole Miss
Trent Scott OT 6-5 304 Sr. Huntsville, Ala. / Lee HS
Southern
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Danny Johnson CB 5'10 175 So. E. Feliciana, La. / E. Feliciana HS
Austin Howard QB 6'0 190 So. Edgard, La. / West St. John HS
Alabama State
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Tytus Howard OL 6-6 255 R-Jr. Monroeville, Ala./ Monroe County
Ronnie Scott CB 5-10 175 Sr. Tampa, Fla. / Florida Atlantic
Alabama A&M
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Jordan Bentley RB 6-0 200 So. Guntersville, Ala. / Guntersville HS
Averee Giles DL 6-1 345 Sr. Lilburn, Ga. / Berkmar HS
Texas Southern
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Jay Christophe QB 6-4 205 R-Sr. Addis, La. / Brusly HS
Sean Jones LB 6-0 205 R-Jr. Dallas, Tex. / Heritage HS
Prairie View A&M
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Joshua Simmons WR 5-11 165 R-Sr. Houston, Texas / Jack Yates HS
DeVohn Reed DL 6-2 265 R-Sr. Houston, Texas / Elsik HS
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School
Je'Kevin Carter LB 6-1 215 Jr. Ruston, La. / Ruston HS
Jalean Collins TE 6-3 230 Sr. Vallejo, Calif. / Contra Coast College
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.