SWAC announces lineup for 2017 Football Media Day

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

The Southwestern Athletic Conference's Football Media Day now has its list of student-athletes from all 10 schools complete for those who will be accompanying their head coach at the event to answer media inquiries and offer a glimpse into the new season.

The annual event is set for Friday, July 14 at the newly renovated Birmingham-Marriott Hotel in Birmingham, Ala.

SWAC Digital Network commentator Robert Williamson will moderate the live coverage, which will get underway at 10 a.m. CT live on the SWAC Digital Network.

SDN analyst Santoria Black will also provide streaming coverage on radio, which can also be heard on swac.org.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp, Coordinator of Football Officials Harold Mitchell Sr. and other guests will be in attendance and available to the media upon request.

The SWAC's official website, swac.org, will carry continuous coverage of MD17 via online video and audio broadcast streams.

The list of head coaches and student-athletes participating in SWAC Football Media Day include:

Alcorn State

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Lenorris Footman QB 6-0 181 Sr. Monticello, Fla. / Jefferson County

Michael Brooks Jr. DE 6-4 234 Sr. Jackson, Miss. / Brandon HS

Jackson State

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Keontre Anderson DL 6-4 255 Sr. Canton, Miss. / Canton HS

Andre Lloyd LB 6-2 235 Sr. Yazoo City, Miss. / Yazoo City HS

Mississippi Valley State

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Everett Nicholas DB 6-0 190 Sr. Atlanta, Ga. / Tennessee State

Alvin Solomon OL 6-2 305 Sr. Bessemer, Ala. / Bessemer City HS

Texas Southern

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Jay Christophe QB 6-4 205 R-Sr. Addis, La. / Brusly HS

Sean Jones LB 6-0 205 R-Jr. Dallas, Tex. / Heritage HS

Southern

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Danny Johnson CB 5'10 175 So. E. Feliciana, La. / E. Feliciana HS

Austin Howard QB 6'0 190 So. Edgard, La. / West St. John HS

Grambling State

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Devante Kincade QB 6-1 190 Sr. Dallas, Tex. / Ole Miss

Trent Scott OT 6-5 304 Sr. Huntsville, Ala. / Lee HS

Alabama State

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Tytus Howard OL 6-6 255 R-Jr. Monroeville, Ala./ Monroe County

Ronnie Scott CB 5-10 175 Sr. Tampa, Fla. / Florida Atlantic

Alabama A&M

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Jordan Bentley RB 6-0 200 So. Guntersville, Ala. / Guntersville HS

Averee Giles DL 6-1 345 Sr. Lilburn, Ga. / Berkmar HS

Prairie View A&M

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Joshua Simmons WR 5-11 165 R-Sr. Houston, Texas / Jack Yates HS

DeVohn Reed DL 6-2 265 R-Sr. Houston, Texas / Elsik HS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous School

Je'Kevin Carter LB 6-1 215 Jr. Ruston, La. / Ruston HS

Jalean Collins TE 6-3 230 Sr. Vallejo, Calif. / Contra Coast College