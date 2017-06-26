New details emerge after weekend shootout at Walmart gas station

A man is now in custody after a weekend shootout that led to one injury.

Roderick Young walked out just after the shootout had happened.

"Police everywhere. Bullets everywhere. Car shot up. Windows busted. There was a gas pump they could've blown up," described Young. "Dang. It's just another day in Jackson. That's all I can say. Just another day in Jackson."

That was the scene at the Murphy USA gas station by the Highway 18 Walmart on Saturday.

Days later, customers don't seem phased by the incident.

"I'm not surprised, it goes on every day," said Jamel Smith, a customer at Murphy USA on Monday. "It's the world we're living in I guess."

21-year-old Marquiez Scott has been charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and auto burglary.

Police say he got into an fight with a man at the gas pump, then fired over 20 rounds at him.

"Producing a rifle and firing that many shots into a vehicle at a service station that's crowded with not only customers, but vehicles and gasoline at the same time..." said Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones. "This could have turned out to be a lot worse."

The victim was able to grab his young daughter and run away uninjured.

Scott did have a minor injury, but police aren't sure if it was self-inflicted.

"There were several witnesses that were detained and questioned. So based on evidence that we have right now, he's the person that is being charged, and we're not looking to charging anyone else as well," explained Commander Jones.

JPD says they couldn't prevent the crime, but they can investigate it and hold Scott accountable.

